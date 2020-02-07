Lani Waite, 76, died Jan. 26, 2020, at her home in Overgaard. She was born June 18, 1943, in Mesa, to Wilbur and Zilpha Stewart. Lani spent her life in Arizona.
She is survived by eight children; 25 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Rendol Waite (2011).
A visitation will take place from 10-10:45 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at The Church of Jesus Christ Latter-day Saints in Heber. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. Interment will be held at the Heber Cemetery.
Silver Creek Mortuary handled arrangements. To share condolences with the Waite family, visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
