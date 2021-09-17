Larry Consolver

Larry Gene Consolver went to be with the Lord on August 27, 2021; peacefully entering into eternity while resting in his home and surrounded by his daughters. He was born on March 23, 1940 to Lawrence F. Consolver and Edna M. (Dougherty) Consolver.
Larry grew up in Des Moines, Iowa. Larry shared a love of planes with his father, so much so they took flying lessons. Larry graduated from Des Moines Technical High School in 1958. In August of that year he joined the Army, serving in Europe at a Training NCO Hq Co. Larry returned state side and attended Grandview College. The West was calling so Larry packed up and headed to Phoenix in May of 1962. Larry worked for Sunshine Biscuit Company. Larry met his wife, Marilyn at his church singles class picnic. Larry married Marilyn (Hieskell) February 9, 1963. Larry attended Phoenix College receiving his AA Degree and then on to ASU majoring in Insurance and Management. Larry successfully owned and operated his independent insurance agency for 25 years. Larry went on to earn the professional designation of ARM Associate in Risk Management. During this Larry and Marilyn added three children to their family.
Larry is survived by his wife of 58 years Marilyn Louise (Hieskell) Consolver; daughters: Joell L. Wagner-Reed & Raymond O. Reed, Josett M. Consolver and younger sister Debra Lynn (Consolver) Cooper; grandkids: Raymond L. Reed, Shailee (Reed) Davis, Chesly (Wagner) Thomas, Wrett Wagner-Reed, Broc Wagner, Caleb Reed, Alexander Consolver, Malik Consolver, Gavin Consolver and great grandkids: Kennith Robert Reed Tussing, Kaelyn Zhuhai Hernandez (Thomas), Riddck James Reed Thomas, Erilynn Elizabeth Rose Thomas, Sienna Louise Reed Thomas, Oden Cornelius Thomas, Charlee Anthony Davis, Raelee June Davis, Penny Elizabeth Reed, Niklaus James Consolver and Mathayus Jourdan Consolver.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Lawrence F. Consolver and Edna M. (Dougherty) Consolver and his older sister Rose Marie (Consolver) Shivers and a son: Jason Jourdan Consolver. Interment was at the Glendale Memorial Park in Glendale, AZ.
Arrangements were entrusted to Silver Creek Mortuary. If you wish to view a memorial video and share condolences with the Consolver Family, please visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
