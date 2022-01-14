Larry Frost

Larry E Frost was born August 7th, 1917, in Snowflake Arizona to his parents Stem and Ada (Flake) Frost. He is a direct descendant of William Jordan Flake, who settled Snowflake, and frequently told stories about his teen years out branding cattle with his Great-Grandfather Flake. He was the oldest of 5 children. Carmel Little, Jay Frost, Rose Hubor, and Corine McNeil. He was raised in Snowflake and graduated from Snowflake Union High. His father, Stem, was killed in an accident, which Larry and his brother witnessed, the day before his 10th birthday. It was then that Larry became the man of the house and helped his mother raise his siblings.
As an adult he worked for Smith-Heywood (a freight company) in Show Low. He and his mother lived in the small house just east of the business. He would go to dances in Lakeside, and because he had a car would give rides to many people. He met Hilda Lewis at one of these dances and asked her to marry him. They were married on June 30, 1943, in Phoenix, AZ. Later that year, Larry enlisted in the US Navy as a Seabee, and spent 2 years in England during WWII as a mechanic. Hilda had a 3-year-old daughter at the time of their marriage, so Larry became an instant father. He then went on to father 6 more children of his own, and while raising their own children, opened their home to foster two local Native American boys whom they loved like their own.
Upon return to the States, he went to work for the Arizona Dept of Transportation in Show Low as a mechanic and was able to retire from there at the age of 62. During his time in Show Low, Larry drove the only ambulance for many years for Alcorn Mortuary which was located in Holbrook. He was also one of the very first volunteer firefighters for Show Low. Larry was a lifelong member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many callings over the years which included everything from serving in the bishopric under A. Orr Owens, to serving 18 years in the Mesa, AZ temple, and any other calling in between. Larry’s absolute joy in life was helping on the Church’s welfare ranch. He could be found on his trusty steed, Tony, a grandchild in tow, and friends diligently working at his side. Friends, that like him were pioneers of this area, Reed Hatch, Sam Solomon, and Eb Lewis, to name a few. Larry and Hilda also served a full-time mission in Australia shortly after his retirement from the State. Larry and Hilda were able to celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary in 2016 prior to Hilda’s passing.
In August of 2021, the family was able to come together here in Show Low and have a 104th birthday party for Larry to commemorate his life and legacy. He was able to visit the home that he built with his own two hands, which is now The House, have pictures taken with his family and posterity, and enjoy time well spent with those he loved. His last goal that he had set was to attend the rededication of the Mesa Arizona Temple. He attended the original dedication in 1927 as a 10-year-old boy, the rededication in 1975, and was able to attend this most recent dedication as a 104-year-old man. His passing came approximately 3 weeks after he attended that dedication.
Larry leaves behind his 6 children: Karen Warner, Diana Reed (Ron), Susan McMahon (James), Eric Frost (Lourdes), Alana Bayles (Elwood(deceased)), and Conrad Frost (Elaine). 28 Grandchildren, 63 Great-grandchildren, and 24 Great-Great-grandchildren. Larry was preceded in death by his wife, Hilda, son Kirk, grandson Rustyn McMahon, as well as each of his siblings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.