Larry Krening passed January 13, 2021 at the age of 75. He was born in Greeley, Colorado.
After retiring from the Transportation Department of Ft. Collins, he and his wife moved to Concho, Arizona. He drove a school bus there before retiring again. Larry enjoyed camping, fishing (especially in Canada), and road trips with Jan. They drove the Alaska Highway twice and Highway 1 in eastern Canada, taking their van by ferry to Newfoundland. He and Jan visited 46 Civil War sights and parks. They followed Barn Quilt Trails in numerous states. He also traveled in 49 states.
Larry enjoyed woodworking and one of his last projects was a small wagon for their great-granddaughter. No store bought wheels for any of his creations!
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Jan; children, Scott and Karen; grandchildren, Amber (Bryce) and Tildon; great-granddaughter, Claire and a brother, Vern.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements. For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign our online guest book, visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
