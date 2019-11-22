Larry Laird, of Lakeside, died Nov. 15, 2019, in Show Low, following a lengthy illness. Larry was born Feb. 18, 1936, in Canton, Illinois to the late, Arnold Dewey and Doris (Kowen) Laird, surrounded by his family and friends when he passed.
Larry grew up in Canton having graduated from Canton High School. He moved to Sonora County, California, after attending Ft. Collins College in Colorado. He then moved to Baltimore, Maryland where he began his service in the United States Army.
Following his time in the service Larry moved to Hyampom, California, where he met the love of his life, Joy Tucker. They married in 1961 in Hayfork, California, and enjoyed 58 wonderful years of marriage before his passing. While in California Larry began working for the United States Forest Service before moving to Alaska in 1962 and transferring to the Bureau of Land Management.
In 1962 Larry and Joy welcomed their son, Andrew Stewart Laird while in Alaska. In 1963 the family moved to Lakeside, Arizona and Larry began his long career with the Bureau of Indian Affairs, working in timber sales. In 1965 they welcomed their daughter, Melanie Ann Laird, in McNary.
Larry was an incident commander for a Class 1 Inter Department Fire Team based out of Boise, Idaho for many years in which he traveled all over the country fighting fires. In 1985 at the age of 49 Larry retired from the Bureau of Indian Affairs Forestry Department only to go back to work for them programming computers.
Larry joined the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks Show Low Lodge 2090 in 1964. He served as their Exalted Ruler for the Fraternal year 1968-1969 and later as a district deputy to the grand exalted ruler and as state vice president for the Arizona Elks Association. Larry became a life member of the Show Low Lodge and continued to stay active as a trustee and house committee member before his health declined.
Larry and Joy together ran a successful woodworking business where they made many wonderful treasures for many people. A wonderful husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend Larry will be deeply missed by all those he dearly loved.
He is survived by his wife, Joy of Lakeside; son Andy Laird of Lakeside; daughter Melanie (Danny) Wilson of Heppner, Oregon; eight grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; brothers: Allan (Patsy) Laird of Washington, Indiana, and Kline Laird of Canton, Illinois, and many extended family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Dewey; mother Doris and step-father Paul Schuck.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the First Baptist Church of Pinetop, 1901 E. White Mountain Boulevard, Pinetop, Ariz. 85935, the Show Low Elks Lodge 2090, PO Box 697, Show Low, Ariz. 85902 or the White Mountain Hospice Foundation, PO Box 1975, Lakeside, Ariz. 85929 in Larry’s name.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled arrangements. For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign an online guest book, visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.