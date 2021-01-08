Larry Land

Larry Veral Land passed away Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, in Phoenix, Arizona after a long fight with Parkinson’s disease. He was 81 years old.
Larry was born on March 7, 1939 in Mesa, Arizona. He worked as an HVAC installer/repairman for most of his life and later in 1977 owned and ran his own business along-side his wife. He worked morning to night to help others with their repairs. Even if it was giving information over the phone he would try to get the job done and did so until two weeks prior to his passing.
Larry was married at the age of 21 to his very best friend and love of his life – Sheila. Larry’s passion was BINGO, watching sports, camping, hunting, his sand rail and meeting up at the sand dunes every chance he could get as long as it wasn’t hot. Larry enjoyed spending time with his family, friends and neighbors. He was known by all as Grandpa or Papa Smurf and was excited to see you and spend time with you... AND, he always said, “I’ll buy, if you fly!” and hand you a Big Gulp cup. Larry, Dad, Grandpa, Papa Smurf, you will be missed by all. We love you.
Proceeded in passing by daughter Lonny Marie, grandson Weston James and great-grandson Cole Michael. Larry leaves behind his wife of 60 years Sheila, daughters, Leslie Lynn (David Burke), Lana Joy, Lea Anna (Dwayne Petersen) and Laurice Ray (Alex Mioni). 12 Grandkids, and 23 Great Grandkids.
Visitation will be held, Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, from 11:30 to 12:30 P.M. at Livingston Mortuary — Heritage Chapel, 84 E. 19 S., Snowflake, Arizona.
Graveside Service will immediately follow at the Reed Hatch Memorial Cemetery, 400 West Center St., Taylor, Arizona.
Please visit owenslivingstonmortuary.com to send private condolences.
