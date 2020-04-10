Larry Lindsay, age 79, died Sunday, March 29, 2020 in Mesa, from COVID19.
Lawrence Lowell Lindsay begin his life in Niles, Michigan and moved to Chandler Heights, when he was 5 with his parents, two sisters and 35 goats. He attended Gilbert High School where he played football both on the offense and defensive lines. He was crowned Homecoming King his senior year in 1959. After high school Larry attended Northern Arizona University where he met the love of his life, Joanna Wagner. They married on Thanksgiving Day in 1961 and later had two daughters.
Larry worked hard and travelled with his job. After vacationing in the White Mountains, he knew he wanted a slower life-style. In 1974 they bought a motel and moved to Pinetop, before opening Diversified Realty. The White Mountain Lifestyle suited Larry as he loved hunting and fishing. He was a very active member of the community and BRHS supporter. He started the Kangaroo Club with the mission to put lights on the football field. The club later became the Blue Ridge Booster Club. He even got a chauffer’s license to drive the teams.
Larry was a family man. He took an active part in the lives of his two girls and considered all friends to be part of the family. There was always room at the Lindsay dinner table. His heart grew even bigger when he became G’pa to his 4 grandkids and one great grandchild.
Larry’s smile was contagious and it usually passed from his mouth to others through his sense of humor and not so appropriate jokes. The family plans to have a Celebration of Larry Party when it is safe to do so. When that time comes, we hope that you will join us in sharing the stories of our beloved!
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the non-profit who cared for his schnauzer buddy: www.PetAlliesAZ.org
