Larry Poteet Sr.  age 72 of Show Low Az. passed unexpectedly on November 19,2021. He fought an epic battle with Covid. He was a beloved father, grandfather ,brother and uncle..He was an amazing and well loved man..He loved life, logging, fishing, hunting and gold mining. The stories he told were hypnotic.  He is preceded in death by his soulmate, Nancy Anderson, his father, ( John Poteet) His mother, (Betty Jo Fowler) His brother, (Coleman Daniels)   He is survived by his children, grandchildren, brothers, sisters and his extended family and friends.. Services are unknown at this time, as he was cremated.. Rest Peacefully Daddy

