Larry Rheaume

Lawrence “Larry” John Rheaume, 80, died Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019 at his home in Eagar. He was born Oct. 17, 1939 in Paynesville, Minnesota, the son of Donald Edward Rheaume and Violet Mae Root Rheaume.
Larry enjoyed fishing, camping and hunting. He was a range optics manager which included monitoring sonic booms, star tracking, military aircraft test runs and space shuttle landings at Edwards Air Force Base, retiring in 2004. He also volunteered at St. Helena Catholic Church and served as a finance committee member in Alpine. He was an expert mechanic; helping family and friends with their automobiles and earned a master’s degree at Golden Gate University.
Larry is survived by his wife of 63 years, Wilma Dale Rheaume of Eagar; son Joseph Rheaume of Eagar; daughters, Cynthia Treadway of Eagar; Theresa Thomas of Alton, Illinois; brothers, Myron Rheaume, Eugean Rheaume, Dave Rheaume, sister, Donna Garegnani; three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and son, Donald Lawrence Rheaume.
Rosary will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church with a memorial mass following at 10 a.m.
For those who have special memories of Larry and would like to leave an online condolence for his family, visit www.burnhammortuary.com.
Burnham Mortuary of Eagar handled arrangements.
