Larry Rogers

Larry A. Rogers, 84, of Eagar, passed away Thursday, July 1, 2021 of natural causes. Larry was born November 11, 1936 in Springerville to Hyrum Floyd and Arizola Sharp Rogers.
Larry was the youngest of 7 siblings; 1 daughter and 6 sons. He attended grade school in Nutrioso and Springerville and graduated from Phoenix Tech School in 1954. Upon graduating he returned to Springerville to work for Becker’s Motors.
Larry married Janet Cowley on February 7, 1957. At this time, they moved to Phoenix where Larry worked for Paradise Ford in Scottsdale for 10 years. During their years in Phoenix, three sons were born to Larry and Janet, Larry Scott (Alana), Charles Kent (Lorrie), Gary Wayne (Keely).
In Larry’s words, they had many wonderful friends in Phoenix; but thought that he wanted to be able to take his sons hunting and fishing, so they moved back to Springerville and built a home there and were blessed with a daughter, Sandara C. (Wade).
Larry went into partnership with his brother, Bob in running Jim’s Garage. He managed to keep busy with ball games, coaching games and hunting and fishing. Larry wanted to make the community better so he got busy serving on committees and boards to make sure that his city was a good place for his family.
On December 18, 1971 Larry was baptized a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter- day Saints and one year and one day later; December 19, 1972, he and Janet were sealed in the Mesa Arizona Temple as a forever family. After joining the church, Larry spent his extra time in service of the Lord. He served as the leader of the Young Marrieds, High Council, Bishop of the Springerville Ward, First Counselor to the Stake President and a missionary to the Pie Town, New Mexico Branch. With the 4 children and their spouses, there are 16 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 10, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Springerville building, with visitation one hour prior. Interment will follow the funeral services at the Rogers Family Cemetery, Nutrioso.
For those who have special memories and would like to leave an online condolence for Larry’s family, visit www.burnhammortuary.com
Burnham Mortuary, Eagar, handled arrangements.
