On June 13, 2020, Larry Tolino Sr., joined his loved ones to be with the Lord in Mesa at the age of 63. In his final hours, his daughter joined his side as family and friends telephonically bid their genuine love and farewells. It was a somber moment for everyone to show their everlasting love and dedication to their brother, father, and friend.
Larry Tolino Sr. was born on August 1, 1956 in Ganado, and was reared in Coyote Canyon. He raised five beautiful children, Mitzi Tolino-Bonito, the late Justin Tolino, Larry Tolino Jr., Shawndean Tolino, and Tia Tolino, within the community of Whiteriver. He resided in the community of Alchesay Flats at “the Trailer” until his last days. He previously worked for FATCO, Earl’s Logging, and Hondah Casino for many years.
Larry Sr. is proceeded in death by his beloved mother, Eleanor Tolino; his father, Tony Tolino Sr.; his traditional Goddaughter, Harriet Burnette, and his handsome son, Justin Earl Tolino.
Larry Sr. will be remembered for his humor, loyalty, and friendship. He loved to spend time with his precious grandchildren and took pride in, Mikki Tolino, Pacen Tolino, Logan Bonito, Cedar Bonito, Jett Bonito, Angel Bonito, Jaylee Tolino and Kanin Tolino. He was a great grandfather to Kayon Nozie. He also shared this life with his three traditional Goddaughters: Paige Case, Krista Beazley, and Crystal Ivins. He is survived by his siblings; Tony Tolino Jr., Harrison Tolino, Cheryl Quimayousie, Ronald Tolino, Lenora Tolino, Arnold Tolino, Cherylene Tolino, David Tolino, and Sherry Tolino.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be no viewing at this time. On Monday, June 22, at 11 a.m., family and friends will meet at Cooley Mountain Cemetery in Hondah to conduct a graveside service. We are limited to 10 individuals at a time during the services and masks and gloves will be required.
The family would like to express their gratitude to the WMAT community for their outpour of condolences and donations during our time of loss. We appreciate your help and prayers as we honor our father for his lifelong service to his family and friends.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign the online guest book, visit the website at www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com
