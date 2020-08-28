Larry Towell

Larry Martin Towell, 81, entered into eternal rest on August 21, 2020 in Taylor, Arizona.
Larry was born October 8, 1949, in Caldwell, Kansas, to Walter P. Towell and Ida Jennice Hopping/Whorley. He was number five of six boys. In late 1958, the family was on their way to move to California where many of Walter’s family had already moved. They decided to stay and work for a while in Heber-Overgaard where Walter’s brother Orville lived.
Larry was only nine years old when his father was killed in a logging accident. Shortly after, his mother moved to Snowflake. Larry wrestled and played football for the Snowflake Lobos. He remained an avid fan of the Lobos.
After he graduated from high school, Larry went to work at the paper mill in 1968 and worked until 2008 as a mill wright.
Larry loved watching sports, playing golf, hunting, scuba diving, and when he was younger, the rodeo. He loved watching the airplanes come in and take off from his porch. Larry loved his family and we loved him.
Larry is survived by his brothers, Ira (Minx) , Eugene, Oregon; and Tommy (Shelia) Taylor, Arizona; many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Jennice; his brothers, David, LeRoy, and Bob; his nephews, Terry, Bobby, Joe, Walter, Marvin; and his nieces, Cricket and Cathy.
Larry will be interned at the Heber Cemetery on Sept. 19, 2020.
Silver Creek Mortuary handled arrangements.
To share condolences with the Towell family, visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.