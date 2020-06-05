Larry Whipple

Larry Howard "Pecos" Whipple passed away May 29, in his home, at the age of 82. He was born August 10, 1937 in McNary. He was the oldest of five children.
Pecos spent his entire life ranching, fishing and hunting in the White Mountains. He was also a great dutch oven cook and cooked for the Range Riders and many others over the years. In his younger years, he was a talented mason. He owned and operated many businesses throughout the years. He served on many Boards over the years. He served his entire adult life on the Show Low Pinetop Woodland Irrigation District Board where he was currently serving as president, fighting for our water rights. Larry was honored to have Whipple Ranch Elementary School named in honor of his family's legacy. The school sits on part of the original ranch.
He married Barbara Lynn Stratton Whipple on November 21, 1958 and they spent the next 54 years together and raised three loving children. After Barbara's stroke, he was a selfless, kind and thoughtful caregiver to her, and their son, Wes, until their deaths.
Pecos is preceded in death by his parents, Larry Howard Whipple and Viola Hunt Whipple; his brother, Jay Whipple; his spouse, Barbara Lynn Stratton Whipple; and his oldest son, Larry Wes Whipple.
He is survived by his siblings, Lynette (Kay) Turley, Terry (Noreen) Whipple, Delsa (Allen) Frost; and his children, Sandi Whipple (Ronnie) Braswell and Brad E. Whipple; and grandson, Hunter Braswell.
Graveside Services will be held at Show Low Cemetery, Saturday, June 6 at 10 a.m.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
