Larue Clendon

Larue M. Clendon of Phoenix, Arizona. died at the Banner University Medical Center on Dec. 27, 2020 in Phoenix. Ms. Clendon was born on March 5, 1953 to Thomas Clendon Sr. and Ruth Palmer Clendon.
Survivors include her children, Robert and Robbie Morgan of Phoenix, Debra Marrietta of Blackwater, Arizona, and Nicole Mota of Jacksonville, North Carolina; Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren; brothers, Davis Clendon, Thomas Clendon Jr., Eddie Clendon of Whiteriver, Arizona, and Robinson Clendon of Phoenix; sister, Brenda Clendon of Whiteriver, Arizona, and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her son Gary G. Andres, her parents, brothers and sisters.
Ms. Clendon worked in the medical field and was a nurse for over 35 years. She enjoyed reading, art, playing games, sewing and attending church services.
Graveside Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021 at the Canyon Day Cemetery in Canyon Day, Arizona, with a visitation beginning one-hour prior at 9 a.m.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
To send condolences please visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com
