Laura Bigelow

Laura Lylton Mann Bigelow, a long-time resident of the Eagar and Springerville area, passed away peacefully at her home in Eagar, Friday, July 10, 2020 at the age of 85.
She was born March 9, 1935 to Felix Holland Mann and Laura Letitia Adamson in Springerville, in a building behind the old Springerville movie theater. Laura was the fifth of six daughters.
All of Laura’s older sisters had names that started with the letter, “Z”, Zena, Zelma, Zola and Mary Zane. Laura’s mother was encouraged by a family friend to name her something that did not start with “Z.” A sixth daughter was stillborn six years after Laura and given the name of Elizabeth.
Laura married Evan Omer Bigelow on October 14, 1950 in Reserve, New Mexico and they were later sealed in the Arizona Temple on November 5, 1954. Laura and Evan would have celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary this October.
Laura is survived by her husband, Evan Omer Bigelow, Eagar and her children, Evelyn Green, Benson; Lloyd (Donna) Bigelow, Rigby, Idaho; and Lisa Bigelow, Tucson. Laura and Evan are also the proud grandparents of nine grandchildren. Laura loved her family very much. She faithfully stayed in contact with her children, grandchildren and her many beloved nieces and nephews and their families and many other relatives to let them know how much she loved them all. She deeply loved all her friends and fellow members of all the church wards she resided in.
Through Laura’s years growing up and life with Evan, she lived in many areas she called home. Among those places, in addition to Springerville and Eagar, Laura was very proud of the fact that she lived at the bases of Escudilla and Flat-Top Mountains. She also lived in the New Mexico cities and towns of Farmington, Gallup, Aztec and Kirtland. She also lived in Flagstaff, Arizona and Kemmerer, Wyoming while Evan was stationed there for work. While living in Kirtland, New Mexico, Laura drove a school bus for ten years bussing school kids she loved from the Navajo Reservation while employed with the Kirtland Central Consolidated School District.
Laura and Evan also served two LDS missions together from 1988-89 in the Jacksonville, Florida Mission allowing them to live in parts of Georgia as well. They served again from 1998-99 in the Tulsa, Oklahoma Mission. Laura was particularly fond of her opportunity to serve with Evan in these missions and loved all the people she served with.
Laura’s whole life has been filled with service to others. As a convert to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, she raised her family and served in many church callings and positions as well as supporting Evan in his many church callings. She enjoyed temple service as long as she was able to attend and served faithfully in her final calling as the secretary of the Relief Society. In addition to her service, Laura has been faithful in keeping a journal, which comprises many volumes. Laura also compiled many memory books for her children and grandchildren that are highly treasured.
Laura loved music, especially the music of her father, a multi-champion old-time fiddler. Laura also loved singing with the church choirs in her younger years. She had a host of other talents and hobbies that kept her busy. She enjoyed needlework, crochet, painting and ink-art.
Laura is preceded in death by her parents and sisters, a half-brother, two grandsons, a son-in-law, and some of her nephews.
A funeral service will be held Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Burnham Mortuary, Eagar, with visitation one hour prior. Interment will follow the funeral services at the Eagar Cemetery.
Due to current COVID-19 concerns, it is recommended that CDC and state and local guidelines for protection during gatherings, such as wearing masks and frequent sanitizing, etc., be observed.
For those who have special memories and would like to leave an online condolence for Laura’s family, visit www.burnhammortuary.com
Burnham Mortuary, Eagar, handled arrangements.
