Laura Fahey

Laura Ann Fahey, 82, of Eagar and formerly of Morenci, died peacefully on Monday, March 29 2021, in Eagar.
She was born on July 7 1938, in Hereford, Texas, to Cecil and Amy Walker. She loved to read, fish, attend her grandchildren's and great grandchildren’s sporting events and play sudoku puzzles.
Lovingly referred to as “Granny” by family and friends, kindness and love radiated off of her and she never met a stranger. She will be deeply missed by many.
