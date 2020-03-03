Laura Hager

Laura Lee Hager, 63, died Feb. 21, 2020, in Holbrook. She was born Jan. 15, 1957, in Butte, Montana, to Lawrence and Arliss Connors.
She graduated from Butte High School in 1975. Laura served six years in the Army National Guard, where she met the love of her life, Lawrence Hager. They were married April 12, 1980. She worked at St. James Health Care for 28 years. In 2002 Larry and Laura purchased a campground and moved to Holbrook, where she spent the rest of her time watching her family grow. Laura enjoyed the many friends she made while at the campground.
Laura was preceded in death by Lawrence Connors (father) and Arliss Connors (mother).
Laura is survived by husband Lawrence; daughters Jorie (Byron) and Miranda (Donald); sons Josh (Brittney) and Connor (Chelsea); and 11 grandchildren: Amber, Kaleb, Tiffani, Kamele, Angelique, Cayden, Hunter, Miles, Brooklyn, Kami and Connor Jr. She is also survived by her sister, Susan (Brett) and many nieces and nephews. She will be greatly missed by all.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. March 19, at Gold Hill Lutheran Church in Butte, Montana.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Holbrook handled arrangements.
For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign an online guest book, visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
