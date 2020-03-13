Laura Jean Porter, known to friends and family as Jeanie, went to be with the Lord Friday March 6, 2020, at her home in Chandler. She was 84 years old. She was born Jan. 25, 1936, in Pana, Illinois, to the late Merle E. Wright and Laura Mae (Hartsock) Wright.
She attended school in Nokomis, Illinois and upon completion of her studies became a telephone operator with the local phone company. She moved to Arizona with her parents, who owned a variety store in Show Low in 1962. There she met her husband of 48 years, David C. Porter. They had one child together, Michael, along with her step-children Anna Marie and David.
They operated a successful transportation business White Mountain Passenger Lines, which included contracts with the United States Postal Service, along with bus passenger service and express freight.
She was a 50-year member of the Order of Eastern Star in both Nokomis, Illinois, and Show Low.
She is survived by her son Michael; step-children Anna Marie and David; 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service is planned.
