Laura Mae Slade McInnes passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 20, 2022 after a short battle with cancer. She was surrounded by her loving family.

Laura was born in Eagar, Arizona on May 18, 1932 to Burdwell and Freda Slade, and is survived by her seven children, 28 grandchildren and 32 great-grandchildren.

