Lauren Jean Jepsen, 58, went to be with the Lord, Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020 at her home in Eagar, surrounded by her family. She was born April 20, 1962 in Northbrook, Illinois, the daughter of Rowan Arthur Bartoli and Dorothy Ann Tickfer.
Lauren moved to the White Mountains from Illinois in December of 1995 with her husband and four children. She deeply loved her husband and children; especially her grandchildren, community and church family. She enjoyed nature, arts and all things music; including worship. In the years of being a homemaker, she also became an ordained minister.
Lauren is survived by her husband, Leonard Jepsen, daughters, Crystal (Abel) Hernandez, Jennifer (Karl) Hayward, Emma (Phil) Solis, son, Gator (Kara) Solis, mother, Dorothy Bartoli, brothers, Michael Bartoli, Leo Bartoli, Henry Lafayette, sisters, Karen Teeling, Sharon Wagner, Rowann Wieczorek, 8 grandsons and 5 granddaughters.
She was preceded in death by her father, Rowan A. Bartoli and a son, Angel Solis. Lauren will be forever and deeply missed by her family, friends and community.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Jepsen Family at 510 S Butler St. Eagar, AZ 85925
A memorial service will be held Saturday, December 19, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Jesus First Baptist Church, 138 North Highway 180, Eagar.
For those who have special memories and would like to leave an online condolence for Lauaren’s family, visit www.burnhammortuary.com
Burnham Mortuary, Eagar, handled arrangements.
