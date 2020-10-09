Lawrance Hill

Lawrance Anthony Hill, 55, a resident of Springerville, was born June 13, 1965 to Teodora Kay Romero and Jeffery J Hill. He passed away in Eagar, Saturday, October 3, 2020.
Lumberjack and being in the woods was his passion.
Lawrance is survived by his daughters, Nikayla Spann, Oklahoma, Jaimie Hill, Oklahoma, Cami Hill, Phoenix; son, Jonathan Ansell, Oklahoma; sisters, Susan Padilla, Show Low; Della Hill, New Mexico, brother Mark Hill, Arizona and 21 grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Nora Romero and father, Jeffery Hill, grandparents Della and Emil Romero and Christine and Larenzo Hill.
Donations may be made through the mortuary.
Lawrance was a very humble and kind being who would give the shirt off his back to anyone in need. He loved being in the woods and loved the outdoors and loved his family very much. He did not have much but what he had he would give to anyone. He passed away doing what he loved to do with his dog Master Scruffy by his side. He was a good friend and will be missed very much.
We love you. Until we meet again we’ll be seeing you!
Services are not scheduled at this time.
For those who have special memories and would like to leave an online condolence for Lawrance’s family, visit www.burnhammortuary.com.
Burnham Mortuary, Eagar, handled arrangements.
