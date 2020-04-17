Lawrence “Larry” Sherman Simpson was born Aug. 30, 1938 in Nutrioso. He died in his home at 81, surrounded by his loving wife and only daughter, after an 8 year battle with Alzheimer’s.
Larry is survived by his sweetheart of 44 years, Joy Baldwin Simpson; daughter, Laura Nielson; sons, Van Young and Eric Simpson, six grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren; sister Phyllis Fischer and brother Mike Simpson; and many nieces & nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Buck and Delora Simpson; son, Mike Simpson; sister, Barbara Hilty; and brothers George and Billy Simpson.
Larry grew up in the mountains around Nurtrioso where he learned to love the outdoors. He grew up “rough and tough, hard to bluff and used to hardships.” In 1957, he joined the U.S. Navy and spent 5 years in service to his country.
He married his sweetheart on July 2, 1976, they blended their families and spent many happy years full of love and lots of laughter.
Larry retired from the Snowflake Papermill in 2004 after 37 years of dedicated hard work. In his free time he enjoyed hunting, camping, fishing & wood working in his shop. Larry will be remembered by all for his sense of humor, contagious laugh and love of apple pie!
Due to the current pandemic, services will be postponed. There will be a celebration of life in Holbrook, on Larry’s birthday, Aug. 30, 2020. Location to be determined at a later date and will be announced.
He will be interred at the cemetery in Nurtrioso, Arizona
