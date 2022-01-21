Leandro S. Pena, 40, passed away Monday, January 10, 2022 in Hammond, Louisiana. He was born January 16, 1981 in Springerville, Arizona, the son of Lorenzo B. Pena and Mary Lou Ramirez.
Leandro “Dro” was known as the fun guy; always making jokes, singing, showing off his crazy dance moves and doing anything just to make others laugh. He was so loving and caring; always willing to help those out in need.
The most important part of Leandro’s life was his family. He especially loved spending time with his kids and grandkids; from their everyday life to their cookouts and vacations, he made sure they knew he loved them and showed them a good time.
Aside from being a family man, Leandro was an extremely hard worker or as some would say, “The hardest working man, they ever met.” He also loved being out on his boat, fishing and jeeping.
Although Leandro had a profound amount of love for his home town in St. Johns, Arizona he became “one of the people” or as they call it a Louisianian. From the food, to being out on the water, to the Mardi Gras parades, he truly embraced Louisiana. As if the man wasn’t wonderful enough, the amount of love he had for his animals was truly unexplainable.
Leandro will be truly missed, but for us it’s not goodbye, it’s see you later, until we meet again.
“I’m Humble” — Leandro
Leandro is survived by his wife, Angelena “Angie” Pena, daughters, Alyssa Sernas (Chris Verdin), Louisiana; Brianna Pena, Arizona; Alesandra “Allie” Pena, Louisiana; mother, Mary Lou Ramirez, brother, Lorenzo “Chato” (April) Pena, Arizona; sisters, Michelle Pena, Arizona; April A. Pena, Arizona; and 3 grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his father, Lorenzo B. Pena, paternal grandparents, Antonio Baca Pena and Agripina Gurule Pena, maternal grandmother, Mercedes Ramirez Sayas, grandfather-in-law, Charles “Papa” Jennings and precious dogs, Chole and Rowdy Pena and his goat, Hank.
A viewing will be held Saturday, January 22, 2022 at 9 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, St. Johns, followed by Rosary at 9:30 a.m. and a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Interment will follow the services at the St. Johns Catholic Cemetery.
For those who have special memories and would like to leave an online condolence for Leandro’s family, visit www.burnhammortuary.com
Burnham Mortuary, St. Johns, handled arrangements.
