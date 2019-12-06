Leandro Garcia Sr. better known as “Unch” was born Nov. 16, 1953, in Sells. When Unch was one year old his family moved to San Carlos and lived there for 12 years before moving to Whiteriver. He had fond memories of his childhood friends in San Carlos. Leandro died peacefully Nov. 27, 2019, surrounded by his loved ones.
As a teenager in Whiteriver, Unch was involved in school activities, sports and developed a passion for music; he and his brothers had a band called the “What 4” and played in their parent’s basement. Leandro loved all genres of music but was an avid Beatles fan, a passion he passed on to his children and grandchildren.
After graduating from high school in 1971 he married his high school sweetheart, Erma and went off to attend ASU; he later returned home to Whiteriver to support and raise his family as a master mechanic working for Tribal Forestry and later the White Mountain Apache Police Department. In March of 1977 he began his career as a jail and dispatcher supervisor. Perhaps one of Unch’s greatest contributions to the WMAT was during the seven year special assignment as WMAT Athletic Director. He recruited and trained staff to restore the Memorial Hall and the Whiteriver Swimming Pool. He worked to provide activities such as basketball and volleyball leagues, holiday events, youth summer programs, tournaments, fitness center, community dances and a community playground. During this period he also worked with neighboring agencies to erect antennas to improve the television reception throughout the reservation. In 1998 he returned to the WMAT Police Department and began working to establish the WMAT Department of Corrections as a separate entity as well as the build a new detention facility. He served as the first WMAT Department of Corrections Director until his retirement in 2014. His hard work, compassion and dedication had an impact throughout Indian Country Corrections. Leandro was a humble man who never took credit for any of his accomplishments but he did find satisfaction in making a positive impact in the community and the lives of those around him.
Unch was a kind and loving husband, father and grandfather; he taught his family the importance of prayer of both the Apache and Catholic faiths. His love extended to his nieces, nephews, in-laws and friends. He was the type of person that gave love and everyone wanted to be around. Unch was a long time Little League coach of “The Chiefts”, his mentorship has had a lasting impact on his former players. He enjoyed reading, hunting, fishing and being at family gatherings.
Leandro was proceded in death by his parents, Alfred Sr. and Lupe Montana Garcia; brothers Alfred Jr, Lonnie, Lucian, Daryl; and wife Ermalinda Stago Garcia.
He is survivored by his children, Lucian Garcia; Renee Perez-Garcia, Leeann and Rod Lacapa; Damenique & OJ Declay; Dezeray Garcia and Jon Lacapa; Leandro Jr. and Kerri Garcia. His siblings Joaquin Garcia Sr. and Yvonne Massey. He had 18 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; three traditional goddaughters Joanne Goklish, Diolani Young, and Angel Yado. Many godchildren through baptism and many friends and extended family members. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Leandro’s body will be brought to his home in Diamond Creek for a viewing from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, followed by a funeral mass at St. Francis Catholic Church in Whiteriver, at 12:30 p.m. Burial will be at the Ft. Apache Cemetery. Everyone is welcome to pay final respects to this great, loving and kind man.
Silver Creek Mortuary handled arrangements. To share condolences with the Garcia family, visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
