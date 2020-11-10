Leanna McCall Rucker, 68, passed away Tuesday, Nov.4, 2020 in Springerville. She was born March 23, 1952 in Tucson, the daughter of James Felix McCall and Anna Marva Johnson.
Our beloved mother left this earthly life and entered into eternal rest with our Father in heaven. She will be remembered and live on in the hearts of all who knew and cherished her. She was a devoted wife, mother, sister, daughter, grandmother and friend and a valiant daughter of God. She loved to create and her passion for life will forever bring smiles to our faces and comfort to our grieving souls.
Leanna is survived by her husband, Leonard Herbert Rucker, Springerville; son, Craig William Rucker, Gilbert; daughters, Sasha Wayas, Surprise; Stacey Hancock, Wasilla, Alaska; Stephanie Spilsbury, Mesa; Elizabeth Bennett, Harpers Ferry, West Virginia; brother, Eugene McCall, sister, Eunetta Arnold and 17 grandchildren.
A graveside service was held Monday, Nov. 9, 2020 at the City of Mesa Cemetery.
For those who have special memories and would like to leave an online condolence for Leanna’s family, visit HYPERLINK "http://www.burnhammortuary.com" www.burnhammortuary.com
Burnham Mortuary, Eagar, handled arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.