Lee Caryl Adams, 82, longtime resident of Scottsdale, died March 11, 2020, after a long illness at her home. She was born April 28, 1937, De Kalb, Illinois.
She graduated Stephens College and ASU.
She is survived by her children, Ron (Tina) Adams of Paradise Valley, Heather (Darcy) Zitar of Vernon, Jenna (Philip) LoScalzo Coronado, California, Brooke Adams of Temple, New Hamphire; 16 grandchildren and two great-grandsons.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Sunday, April 26, at Messinger's Pinnacle Peak Mortuary, 8555 E. Pinnacle Peak Rd in Scottsdale, with a small reception following the service.
Messinger Pinnacle Peak Mortuary of Scottsdale handled arrangements. (480-502-3378).
