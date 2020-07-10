Lee Reynold “Joe” Platt was born in East Fork, Arizona to Hosanna Platt of the NILCHILENT′N, connecting pine trees people, and Roger Cruz of the NADOTS′OOSIN, slender peak standing up people.
Joe was raised by his grandparents, the late Sam and Leah Platt. He attended Seven Mile Elementary School and Whiteriver Junior High School where he ran for the Roughriders on the track team. He also attended Job Corps at Clearfield, Utah and Roan, Montana.
As a young boy, Joe would go to sweat bath to prepare and be taught by his grandfathers, Sam and Mike Platt, whom were Apache Medicine Men back in the days. Joe had a very powerful voice as he sang his Apache ancestor’s legacy. He worked as a Cowboy for various associations on the Fort Apache and San Carlos Apache Reservations. He also worked for Earl’s Loggin as a logger. His last employment was with the White Mountain Apache Behavioral Health Service.
Life is precious as a laborer. His nickname “Joe” was given by McNiel Toggie, for Joe Louis, the greatest American boxer. McNiel said Joe is like a caterpillar. He is an early riser with fast movement, with strength and endurance, strong minded and powerful stamina just like his thunder voice. “That is called a man” said McNiel.
Joe is survived by his companion, Kathlyn Susan; sisters, Virginia Platt and Yolanda Platt Aranda; daughter, Cherilyn Platt; nieces, Katy Stanley and Carole Huckabay; Goddaughters, Letha Fall and Krista Tortice; cousins, Minnie Toggie, Lawerence Platt, McKinley Toggie, Lilly Davenport, Caleb McNiel and Dorothy Platt Antonio.
A viewing will be held from 11 a.m. to noon at the Owens Livingston Mortuary-White Mountain Chapel, 320 N. 9th Street, Show Low.
Graveside services will be held 9 a.m. Thursday, July 9, 2020 at the Dove Street Cemetery in East Fork, Arizona.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic all CDC recommendations and Tribal Resolutions will be followed.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
