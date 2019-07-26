Lee Stockton

Lee Johnston Stockton, 79, of Show Low, died July 10, 2019, in Lakeside, due to Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS). He fought this disease with all his might for several years. Lee was born April 30, 1940 to Cecil Clarence Stockton and Elizabeth Johnston Stockton in Burbank, California. The family lived in Burbank and then Shadow Hills, California. He was the youngest (four minutes) of twin boys.
During his teenage years he was an active member of the DeMolay and served as chaplain for several years. He graduated from Verdugo Hills High School in Sunland, California in January 1959. Then, enlisted in the U.S. Army. Lee served his country at several posts in the United States as well as Korea (Nov. 1959-Dec. 1960). then, Berlin, Germany (Dec. 1961-April 1962). After his honorable discharge in April 1962, he returned to California and went to work at Lockheed Aircraft in Burbank, California, as a machinist. Later transferring from Burbank to Palmdale, California. Lee retired from Lockheed in 1999, after 37 years with that company.
Lee married Susan Wall in 1964 and together they raised three daughters. These girls were so important to him and he was involved with all their school activities. He was very proud of their accomplishments. His daughters were very dear to him.
In 1995, Lee re-married and Marjorie became his wife. They were married in an outdoor square dance wedding as was appropriate as they met at a square dance. They lived in Palmdale, California, until 2004. This wedding also brought two step-children to Lee. In the years ahead these children and Lee became very close. Lee, along with Marjorie portrayed Santa and Mrs. Claus for many years both in Oregon and Arizona. This brought great joy to them. Lee always said, "It's about the children."
In 2004, Lee and Marjorie moved to Enterprise, Oregon. They have visited Enterprise on many of their vacations while still working and decided it would be a good move. It was a good move and they enjoyed this area very much. A motor home trip in 2005 around the United States for five months was, Lee said, "a trip of a lifetime." in 2011, they moved to Show Low.
Lee's hobbies and passions were coin collecting, woodworking, square dancing and of course, portraying Santa. After moving to Show Low, Lee became a member of the Freemasons and the Order of the Eastern Star. He enjoyed their meetings and functions and he and Marjorie traveled extensively for this purpose.
He is survived by his adoring wife, Marjorie of Show Low; three daughters and their families: namely Jenny (Mark) Hackett of Virginia, Lisa (Steve) Madaras of Oregon, Lynette (Curt) Hodnefield of Florida; along with grandsons Nicholas, Noah and Zachary Hackett, Elijah Madaras, Cameron (Catie) Hodnefield and Mason (Nilssa) Hodnefield; great-granddaughter Gemma Hodnefield. Also surviving are Lee's twin brother Robert (Linda) Stockton of Oregon; step-children Michael Lara of Vernon, Rhonda (Bob) Tackett of Kingman; step-grandchildren Jennifer (Josh) Zone, Steven (Kayla) Moore, Michael Moore; and four step-great-grandchildren Carlee, Parker, Jenson and Emery. Also beloved nieces, nephews and many very dear friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Cecil and Elizabeth Stockton and step great-grandson Payton Moore.
Lee requested his body be donated for scientific purposes. He gave of himself in the name of something bigger to make an impact after life. He will have a religious service, Masonic and Eastern Star memorial services and then will be resting at Arlington National Cemetery.
Lee's wife, Marjorie and his family greatly appreciate the outstanding care Lee received from Haven Health of Lakeside for the last 16 months; in particular, Dr. Brian Goodman, Catalina Browning, D.O.N. and her staff, nurses, kitchen personnel, maintenance, and the director of the facility Tyson Taylor. Lee was also cared for by Accord Hospice and the staff there: Yolanda Gonnie, CNA; Kara Litke, RN; Bonnie Polyak, chaplain; and Katie Aday, social worker. Dr. Osaf Ahmed was Lee's PCP and gave excellent care and genuine concern to Lee. The oncologist who attended lee was Dr. Snehal Thakkar of Show Low. These people could not have been more caring and knowledgeable in their individual fields of expertise.
Services for Lee will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, at the Masonic Hall, 741 E. Whipple St. in Show Low.
In lieu of flowers, consider sending memorial contributions to any of the many Shriner's Children's Hospitals; or to White River Lodge 62 (Masons) P.O. Box 336, Show Low, AZ 85902.
Life is but a stopping place,
A pause in what's to be.
A resting place along the road,
To sweet eternity.
We all have different journeys,
Different paths along the way.
We all were meant to learn
some things
But never meant to stay.
Our destination is a place
Far greater than we know.
For some the journey's quicker,
For some the journey's slow.
And when the journey finally ends,
We'll claim a great reward
And find an everlasting peace
Together with the Lord.
– Author unknown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.