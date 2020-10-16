Leia Nachu

Leia Tennille J. Nachu “Citi” entered eternal rest on October 06, 2020 in Whiteriver, AZ. She was born on November 23, 1979 to Edwin and Patricia Johnson.
Leia was a homemaker, she loved doing puzzles and reading. Mostly spending time with her girls, nieces and friends. Leia grew up in Whiteriver, AZ. She married her high school sweetheart K. Nachu, started her family of five girls, living at over the rainbow, she will be miss by everyone.
Leia is survived by her husband, Keith Nachu; daughters, Kailey Amber, Mylie, Kamryn and Lyndee Nachu: father, Edwin Johnson; neice, Rebecca Ann Kitty Kinney; aunties Josephine/Irvin Johnson, Carla Lupe, Trudy Lupe, Verlene/Frances Harvey, Mariddie Craig, Charlotte/Magor Susan, Berlinda Johnson, Dustinn Craig, Shiloh-Vincent Criag, Gerald and Arlene Lupe and Howard Lupe; godparents, Genieve Hopper and Telford Hopper; goddaughters, Yreka Palmer and Cara Tointigh.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Patricia Ann Lupe Johnson; sisters, Brandon Tia Johnson and Kyra Little Flower Johnson Kinney; grandparents, Callis and Shirlene Lupe and Garrison, Mary Alice Johnson.
A viewing will be held on Friday, October 16, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Silver Creek Mortuary, Pinetop, Arizona.
Graveside service will be Friday, October 16, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Golden Gorge Cemetery, in Diamond Creek community of Whiteriver, Arizona.
If you would like to leave on-line condolences for the Nachu family, visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
