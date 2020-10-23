Lena Pretsch

Lena C Pretsch died Oct. 1, 2020 peacefully surrounded by family in Lakeside, AZ
She was born July 27, 1928 in Blooming Glen, PA to Miriam and Mel Nace Lee grew up in Lansdale, PA where she survived juvenile Polio but was an active part of her family’s butter and egg business. It became a thriving company that endures today — Hatfield Packing and Clemen’s Market.
She married Gunther (Joe) Pretsch on April 14, 1951 and served with her husband in the U.S. Army until 1966 when they retired to Mesa, AZ. Lee and Joe were stationed in Colorado, Pennsylvania, Germany, California, Washington and Hawaii.
Lee enjoyed supporting her sons in their military careers and was named the “Flag Lady” in Payson for her patriotism. She loved to sing in church and played piano wherever she lived. She especially loved the beauty of Hawaii.
She was an advocate for handicap rights during the 60’s, 70’s and 80’s. She was named Woman of the Year in 1988 for all the volunteer work she did within the community. Lee and Joe enjoyed cruising the world. She and Joe moved back from Hawaii to Mesa and then to the White Mountains of Arizona to be with her daughter and her family in 2015.
Even at Solterra, the assisted living facility she was an advocate for veterans and a patriot. She loved spending time with her children and great grandchildren who visited frequently.
She is survived by her husband Joe, daughter Kathy (Larry Bentley), Richard (Cindy) and Roger (Janet). Grandchildren, Rebecca (Matt) Eagle, Christina (Eric) Sutton, Logan (Victoria) Bentley, Peyton Pretsch, Wesley Pretsch and Jillian Pretsch. Great grandchildren, Andrea Robinson, Haylee Robinson, James Robinson, Malia Robinson, Declan Eagle and Wyatt Eagle.
A private family service was held on 10/3/2020 in Pinetop, AZ. If you would like to share condolences with the Pretsch family, please visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.