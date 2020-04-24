Lenn Shumway

Lenn Minnerly Shumway, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, age 95, died quietly and peacefully on Sun., April 19, 2020, in Bryce, Arizona. He was born on Sept. 19, 1924, in Taylor, Arizona to the late Charles L and Julia Myrtle Shumway. Due to the early death of his parents, he was raised by selfless brothers, a sister, and their spouses.
He graduated from Snowflake High School in 1942 and then served in the U.S. Navy during WWII. Following his honorable discharge from the navy, he served in the Southwest Indian Mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He received a master’s degree in music from Brigham Young University and began his music teaching career.
He married the love of his life, Carmen Pratt, and they started a family. The majority of his teaching was in Snowflake, Arizona. He also taught in Thatcher, Arizona and Western Samoa. He taught love of country as he led the Jennings Band in patriotic music for 52 years. He taught love of God through service as a Patriarch for over 50 years, as well as serving missions, with Carmen, to Oregon and Nauvoo, Illinois. He taught love of music by composing and arranging music, even up to his final days.
He was preceded in death by three children; Linda Carmen, Charles Lenn, and David Eldon, all six of his brothers and one sister.
He is survived by his beloved wife, of 62 years, Carmen Shumway; six children, Gayle Bryce (Jim), Lee Shumway (Becky), Elaine Brantley (Tim), Brenda Lyman (Mark), Kendall Shumway (Tiffany), Sandra Greer (Doug); 29 grandchildren and 32 great-grandchildren.
He will be remembered in a private graveside service due to COVID-19.
His family is thankful for the love and support they have received from their community of friends during this difficult time. They continue to be grateful for the prayers offered up in their behalf.
Arrangements were handled by Owens Livingston Mortuary-Heritage Chapel in Snowflake.
