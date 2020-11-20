Lenora Matthews was born Feb. 16, 1921 to James and Dottie Loftin in Witts Springs, Arkansas.
She went home to be with the Lord and lots of loved ones on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020 in Mesa, Arizona. She is survived by her daughters Alice and Tina; sons Winston, Ronnie, and Robert; her grandchildren Sheilah, Candy, Victor, Valerie, Andrew, Joshua, Layne, Kurt, Gary, Jonathan and Jaime; her brother Herbert; and sisters Janice, Sharon, and Mary; and many great and great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 77 years, Winston Carlyle; sons Donald Eugene, and Winston Gene; brothers Carl, Clyde, Jerry, and LaDon; sisters Nellie, Zelta, Priscilla, Lillian, and Donnie; and grandchildren Dennis and Nicole.
Lenora was the oldest of 14 children. She was like the "2nd mom" to many of them. She started cooking when she was 4 years old. This was on a wood stove and she had to stand on an apple box to be able to see over the top of the stove. She had to do laundry by using the washboard/scrub board. She learned a lot of tricks from her mother in how to make food stretch to feed all of them during the Depression.
She was known for her homemade biscuits. They were so good. It was an extra special treat when she made chocolate gravy to go over the biscuits. She was also known for her potato salad. Her grandson Layne loved it and bragged on it every time he had it. When she knew he was coming to visit she would make it for him. She always had visitors.
Services were held on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020 at Blue Ridge Christian Center in Lakeside. She was buried at Lakeside Cemetery alongside her beloved husband.
