Lenore Peeler

Lenore Peeler

Lenore June Peeler, born August 7, 1936, in Highland Park, MI, passed peacefully September 18, 2021 in Overgaard, AZ.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Leonard and Lillian Thorp.

Lenore leaves behind friends and beneficiaries of her volunteer efforts in the community.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Shepherd of the Pines UMC, 3015 Hwy.277, 1:00, October 3, 2021.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be directed to Accord Hospice, Overgaard Ponderosa Lions Club, or Shepherd of the Pines UMC.

Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.

To send condolences & view full obituary please visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.