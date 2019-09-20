Leo Ren Kay, 85, died peacefully Sept. 11, 2019, in his home surrounded by family. He was born April 15, 1934, in Snowflake, to Lorenzo "Ren" Ross Kay and Julia Ramsay Kay, the second of five children with one sister, Hazel passing at birth. His siblings include Ethel Strohmeyer, (deceased), Bonnie Wood and John Kay.
Leo married Louise Davis, the love of his life, Jan. 29, 1957. Ever the newlyweds. How they loved each other. They loved to dance, laugh and just be together. They spent 59 years together before Louise passed away. This union brought their 10 children into the world.
Leo was preceded in death by his eternal sweetheart Louise Davis, son Marvin, and infant son Mason.
He is survived by his beloved children, Ronald Kay (Heather Brady), Tracey Kay (Angela Smith), Sherril Jensen (Tim), Gordon Kay (Michelle Farr), Kelly Kay (Shari Lunt), Elizabeth Muirbrook (Brad), Karen Heslop (Chad) and Russell Kay (Monica Allen); 40 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
Leo worked hard to provide for his large family. He owned a service station in Snowflake, where many friends stopped to play checkers or barter with him for goods and services. The family moved to Mesa in 1970 and Leo continued to be his own boss and have his own businesses. After 30 years, they retired to Snowflake and built a beautiful home and yard out of untamed wilderness.
In Leo's younger years, he had a love of horses and always loved animals. In Mesa, he raised and trained Quarter horses. He was known for his horses and they brought him much joy and satisfaction. No matter how long his day was, he would take the kids over and saddle up the horses for a ride.
Leo was always a happy, and optimistic. He loved to tell jokes or a funny story and keep people laughing. Leo was very brave, even in his final days he never complained. Through his younger years, he was quite adventurous and definitely passed that on to many of his kids. Leo was very kind and generous. Leo was very honest in all his dealings and full of integrity and always took the high road, sometimes to the point that he got less than what was bargained for.
Leo had a strong testimony of his beliefs in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and served 3 full time missions for the church. His first mission was spent in the East Central States, from 1954 to 1956, where he made lifelong friends. He served two missions with his sweetheart Louise. One, was the Honduras San Pedro Sula mission from 2001-2003, as a counselor in the mission presidency. As such Leo and Louise served in Belize, Central America. Together, they helped all the sister missionaries and Elders in the area and many still kept in touch with them. Their second mission was in Santiago, Chile, from January 2006 to July 2007 where they served in the LDS temple there.
Leo served faithfully in many capacities for his church, he served in many bishoprics, and stake high councils in Snowflake and Mesa, a Ward and Stake mission leader, scout leader and many other areas. But his favorite work was missionary work. He supported his 6 sons on LDS missions and donated money to many other missionaries throughout his life.
A beautiful reunion with loved ones on the other side is taking place. Leo missed Louise every minute she was gone. We wish to thank Leo's wonderful ward, the hospice team who cared so tenderly and diligently for him ( and our mother 3 years ago), Leo's amazing siblings, his many friends and neighbors who have served and helped more than we can even begin to say (Gordon and Michelle Kay). And so many others.
Services will be held Saturday, Saturday, Sept. 21, at Temple View Chapel in Snowflake. Visitation will be held at 9:30 a.m. with funeral services at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at RV Mike Ramsay Memorial Cemetery in Snowflake.
Silver Creek Mortuary handled arrangement. To send your condolences to the family, visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
