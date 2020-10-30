Leo Rowley

Leo Virgil Rowley, 82, passed quietly Wednesday evening Oct. 21, 2020 in Show Low, Arizona. He was born on July 9, 1938 in Blanding, Utah, youngest son of Claude Sylvester and Olea Nielsen Rowley.
Mr. Rowley was a truck driver and delivered goods across America for 50 years. Upon retirement he wintered at Parker, Arizona and summered at Parowan, Utah. Mr. Rowley was a Navy Veteran and was incredibly patriotic, loved camping, hunting and fishing.
Being an advocate for organ donation, having a transplanted heart himself in 2003, his wishes for whole body donation for research has been respected, his way of paying it forward, therefore services will be private, family only and virtual. Upon receipt of his cremated unused remains, Mr. Rowley will receive a full military burial at the Reed Hatch Memorial Cemetery in Taylor, Arizona at a later date.
He is survived by one sister, Barbara (Lane) Brooksby; two sisters-in-law, Dorothy Messer (Collins) Rowley of Shumway, Arizona and Josephine Williams (John) Rowley of Cedar City, Utah.
Leo Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements. For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign our online guest book, we invite you to visit our website at www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
