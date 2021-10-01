Leo White

Leo White

Leo Harry White passed away 9/21/2021, 20 miles north of Globe, AZ.

He was born on 5/13/1990 (on Mother’s Day) to parents Leo Ray White and Gloria Anna Alsenay.

He leaves behind 6 children who he absolutely adored and loved deeply, 2 older sisters that he looked up to and many friends. Leo will be greatly missed.

Services were held on Monday, September 27, 2021 at the White Mountain Christian Church in Whiteriver, AZ. Interment was at the Dove Street Cemetery in East Fork, AZ.

Arrangements were entrusted to Silver Creek Mortuary. If you wish to share condolences with the White Family, please visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.