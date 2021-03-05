Leona Massey, 76, of Whiteriver, Arizona went to be with the Lord peacefully on Feb. 13, 2021, in Mesa due to COVID-19 complications. She will be dearly missed for her compassionate love, respect, counsel, intelligence and dignity for everybody who met her. She was born on Aug. 20, 1944, in Seven Mile, Arizona, to the late Elizabeth and Robinson Massey.
She moved in Los Angeles and Phoenix, working and attending college. She worked at numerous locations, including with the Chairman Dallas Massey, at his administration office and planning department. She loved the outdoors, mingling with friends and family members, traditional sunrise dances and Pentecostal church. She admired her college professors and would quote their statements. She was excellent in keeping our lives intact with her advice on education, life trials, never giving up on your hopes and dreams. She was always a mom to all of us who knew her throughout her life.
She is survived by her son, Irvin Jones, one sister Betty Roach, half-brothers Renfro Massey, David Massey and many grandchildren, nephews and nieces. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter Cindy Burnett, her sister Rena Barraza, granddaughter Aliyah Jones and grandson Jesse Tortice.
A viewing and graveside service was held on Feb. 25, 2021, at the Tiapa Cemetery, Seven Mile, Whiteriver, Arizona.
Arrangements were entrusted to Silver Creek Mortuary. If you wish to share condolences with the Massey family, visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
