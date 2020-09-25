Leonard Barr

Leonard Herman Barr, 93, of Overgaard, Arizona, passed away peacefully at his home on Sept. 17, 2020. He was born Aug. 19, 1927 in Elmira, New York, the son of Gordon and Watie Barr.
Leonard served his country in the United States Army from 1945-1946. After his service, he married Gloria Ann Shea (deceased) and they raised four children together. He worked as a machinist in Elmira, NY and moved to Phoenix, Arizona 1960. In 1995 he married Kathleen Shea and they soon relocated to Overgaard, Arizona. Len was active in the community and volunteered at the community library and the meals on wheels program. Len enjoyed traveling, hiking, biking, playing his guitar, singing, bird-watching and studying the stars. He was a kind and generous man who will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Leonard is survived by his spouse Kathleen of Overgaard, Arizona; two sons, Thomas and Mary Barr of Glendale, AZ, Gerald and Dawn Barr of Phoenix, Arizona; two daughters, Nancy and Tom Thomas of Chandler, Arizona, Suzanne and Karlen Hake of Overgaard, Arizona; sixteen grandchildren, Christine, Maureen, Thomas, Rachel, Katie, Sarah, Joseph, Cynthia, Michelle, Scott, Matthew, Emily, Kathleen, Tami, Melissa and David; 23 great-grandchildren, Emma, Gabriella, Ava, Aurea, Jaime, Madeline, Augustine, John, Michael, Fiona, Esme, Austin, Ashlyn, Dylan, Caitlin, Sawyer, Camille, Hunter, Abby, J.D., Gianna, Carter, Kendall; a brother, Gordon and Martha Barr; along with many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Leonard was preceded in death by his spouse Gloria Shea of Tempe, Arizona; his parents Gordon and Watie Barr of Elmira, New York; a brother, Raymond and 3 sisters, Clara, Claudia, Juanita; and great-grandson, Drew.
In consideration of the ongoing COVID pandemic a private service will be held for immediate family members.
Donations can be made to the Rim Community Library, P.O. Box 305, Heber, Arizona, 85928
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.