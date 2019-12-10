Leonard Palmer entered eternal rest Dec. 2, 2019, after a long battle of illness surrounded by his loved ones in Whiteriver. He was born Jan. 17, 1945, to James and Jean (Perry) Palmer Sr. Leonard grew up on River Road in Whiteriver.
Leonard married Sindy Palmer July 3, 2010, under a revival tent near Alchesay Fish Hatchery. He worked for the WMAT Maintenance Department as a supervisor although he had other various jobs throughout his life. His hobbies were fishing, taking drives to the lakes, and attending church.
Leonard is survived by his wife, Sindy Palmer; five children: Sterling and Starla Cheney, Seth and Shanae Hinton, Samantha Thomas; brothers: Ryan and Bryan Palmer; sisters: Pauline Westover, Rufina Dazen, Gwendolyn Gloshay and many grandchildren, relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his brothers, James Palmer Jr. aka “Yellowboy” and Gilbert Palmer Sr.
Leonard’s body will be brought to Rose of Sharon Church at 10 a.m. Dec. 12, 2019. Funeral services will held at 1 p.m. Dec. 13, at the Rose of Sharon Church. Burial will be at the Canyon Day Cemetery.
Silver Creek Mortuary handled arrangements. To share condolences with Palmer family, visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.