Leroy Cisco

Leroy Cisco

Leroy Cisco, 59, passed away Wednesday, November 10, 2021 in Tucson. He was born September 12, 1962 in Blue Gap, Arizona, the son of Danny Cisco and Sarah Billy John.

Leroy is survived by his wife, Margarget Cisco, Eagar daughters, Latoya Cisco, Eagar; LaTasha Cisco, Scottsdale; and granddaughter, Ruby Fall.

Memorial services will be held Saturday, November 20, 2021 at 12 p.m. at The Community Presbyterian Church, Springerville, with visitation with the family beginning at 11:30 a.m.

For those who have special memories and would like to leave an online condolence for Leroy’s family and to view a full obituary, visit www.burnhammortuary.com

Burnham Mortuary, Eagar, handled arrangements.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.