Leroy Colelay was born June 5, 1981, to Roy and Flossie Colelay. On May 2, 2023, he joined his parents, sister, Arlene Dillon, and wife, Diana, in Heaven.

Leroy was raised in the North Fork community, a true Apache scout. He was a member of the WMA Baptist Church and was a welcoming and humble Christian.

