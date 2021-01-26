Leroy Smith

Leroy Charles Smith, 89 of Tonto Basin, Arizona entered eternal rest on Jan. 7, 2021.
He was the first born and the only son of Max Hayden Smith and Leda Helan Cato Smith of Fruita, Colorado.
He joined the Army at age 16 to serve our country during the Korean War where he sustained life threatening injuries, thus was given an Honorable Discharge.
He was good fighting buddies with John Wayne, but settled down to live in the beautiful mountains of Colorado. Holy Cross being his favorite. He lived off the land there and panned for gold.
He was very good at survival skills and hunting. Excellent with guns. He took his nephew Eddie Hughes from Taylor, Arizona with him for the summer and together they enjoyed the beauty of the Colorado mountains.
He had health issues, one being “coal minors lung” which made it too hard for him to breathe thus he came to Arizona, he found his resting place in Tonto Basin, and also the love of his life, Lois Kuder. They married and this is when he was reacquainted with the Church of his childhood. The LDS Church welcomed him and so he settled in, it felt like home. He had many good friends whom he loved. He went on to become the Executive Secretary for the Bishop of his ward.
There he remained until his death.
He was proceeded in death by all of his family but a sister. Patsy and Dennis Newton of Middleton, Idaho and four children.
Leroy asked for no funeral services, but wanted his ashes placed with his wife Lois in Payson.
May you rest in peace.
Love
Ed, Lin, Ann and Leda
