Leslie Kimzey

Leslie Scott Kimzey, 79, passed away peacefully at his home in Snowflake, Arizona, Oct. 16, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was born Dec. 5, 1940, in Worland, Wyoming, to Clarence Leslie and Virginia Viola (Whitlock) Kimzey.
Scott spent his childhood in Worland. During his high school years, Scott met his lifelong sweetheart, Patricia Ann Grable. They were sealed in the Salt Lake Temple on June 14, 1961. Theirs was a sweet romance that continued through 62 years together. They loved spending time with each other and their family.
Scott and Pat both loved gardening and growing things. After retiring, he purchased land in Snowflake where he and his sons created a thriving family farm.
Scott had a wonderful sense of humor and loved to tease others. He often said, “I only tease people I like” and he teased everyone!
Scott was a lifelong member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He loved to serve people. He lived his faith and loved his family. His loss will be felt by many who knew and loved him.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his beloved wife, Pat, and son-in-law, Jose Dastas.
Survivors include by his four children, David (Nancy) Kimzey, Jalaire Brinegar, Sharilyn Dastas, and Devon Kimzey, all of Snowflake; his sister Denny Bryant of Worland; his brother Bruce (Judy) Kimzey of Phoenix; as well as his 14 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 24, at the Pioneer Park LDS Chapel at 506 First St. E, Snowflake. Visitation will take place one hour prior to services at the church.
Burial will follow at the R.V. “Mike” Ramsay Memorial Cemetery in Snowflake.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Snowflake handled the arrangements.
Visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary to leave condolences.
