Leslie McCann

Leslie Elaine McCann, 34, passed away June 6, 2021, in Show Low, Arizona. Leslie was born on Monday, May 25, 1987, in Anaheim Hills, California to her parents, Anthony Nance and Rochee Hochgesang.
Leslie is survived by husband, Don "DJ" McCann of Show Low, AZ; son, Vadin VanDyke (McCann); daughter, Graceyn McCann; mother, Rochee (Jody) Phipps; and father, Anthony "Tony" (Sarah) Nance.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
To send condolences & view full obituary please visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com
