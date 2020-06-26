Letha Endfield passed away at the Haven Nursing Home in Lakeside, Arizona on June 14, 2020 at the age of 70. She was born on October 05, 1949 to the Late Spencer Lavender Sr. and Annie Haven.
Letha was married to the late Dallen Endfield, for 50 years before his passing. They had three children together Delbin, Bernita & Wynette. They also raised seven other children as their own.
Letha graduated from High School in 1968 from Phoenix Indian High School. She earned her AA degree at Northern Pioneer College and her bachelors of Science degree in Elementary Education from Northern Arizona University. She was an educator for over 45 years at Disachiibikoh community School before retiring in December 2018.
Letha enjoyed dancing, being around her family, a great cook and enjoyed sports. She had 13 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren whom she dearly loved. A number one fan at all their sport events. Letha will be dearly missed. She was always loving, always giving. We were blessed to have her in our lives.
Letha is survived by her children, Delbin (Vannette) Endfield, Bernita Endfield (Mardy Baha), Wynette (Christopher) Smith and Crystal Endfield (Miles Henry); sister, Annabelle Lupe; 13 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; other children, Smiley Endfield, Calvin Mason Jr., Delfawn Lupe & Defawn May.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Wallen Endfield, her parents, Spencer Lavender Sr. and Annie Haven; brothers, Spencer Lavender Jr., and Randy Bonito; Children she raised as her own, Arnold Endfield & Gabriel Mason.
A viewing will be held on Wednesday, June 24, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Silver Creek Mortuary, 440 E. White Mountain Blvd, Pinetop, Arizona. Graveside service will on Thursday, June 25, at 11 a.m. at the Shadow Mountain Cemetery, Cibecue, Arizona.
If you would like to leave on-line condolences for the Endfield family, visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
