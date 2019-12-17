Levi DeHose

Levi Gary DeHose entered eternal rest Dec. 4, 2019, surrounded by loved ones, as they sang a blessing hymn at his home in Cibecue. He was born Aug. 30, 1930, to James and Minnie DeHose.
Levi lived in Cibecue, all his life. In his early years he worked for Cibecue Community School for 30 years as a bus driver and maintenance. After retiring, Levi’s favorite pastime was working on the range with horses and cattle. He would always read his Bible before going to bed. Levi loved to be surrounded by his children and grandchildren. He also enjoyed traveling by plane to different places.
Levi was survived by his wife, Gussie (Tessay) DeHose of 67 years; daughter Levinia (DeHose) and Leander Alsenay. Levi and his wife raised others not as their own but truly loved and treated them as his own. Priscella Endfield, Victoria Walker, Laura and Dion Nashio, Michelle Ivins, Martin DeHose, Simon and Beverly Enfield, Andy Endfield, Michael O’Brien Hinton and Murphy DeHose; brother Jonas DeHose and sister Rena Gregg;
He was preceded in death by brothers, Lonnie (Winona) DeHose, Frances (Sarah) DeHose; sister, Maria (George) Gregg Sr., Laura (Samuel) Endfield; parents James and Minnie DeHose.
A wake will be held was held Monday, Dec. 16, at 102 N DeHose Lane, Cibecue. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, at the Gethsemane Lutheran Church in Cibecue. Graveside service will follow at the DeHose family plot.
Silver Creek Mortuary handled arrangements. To share condolences with the DeHose family, visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
