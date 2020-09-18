Lexie Thomas

Lexie Marie Thomas, 21, was born in Show Low, Arizona on October 30, 1998 and passed away in Parker, Arizona Thursday, September 4, 2020.
She was raised in St. Johns, Arizona and graduated from St. Johns High School in 2017. She was proud to be a cheerleader and a member of St. Johns Emergency Services Explorer Post 7070 her senior year.
After graduation she was a medical assistant and had graduated from Northland Pioneer College with an A.S. Degree. Lexie’s true passion was working with Emergency Services, obtaining certification as a Firefighter, EMT and Wildland Firefighter. Lexie was recently engaged to the love of her life, Alexis Payan.
Lexie’s top priority was her family, who she loved dearly. She also loved going hunting with her family and spending time with friends. Lexie was a go-getter and always put others before herself.
She is survived by her parents; father, Jesse Thomas; mother, Cassi Barreras; her brother, JJ Thomas (Jade) Westlyn, Crew; her sister, Shilee Barreras; grandmother, Charlotte Thomas; Penni Leavitt; grandfather, Todd Hughes and great-grandmother, Vickie S. Hirschi.
She was preceded in death by her papa, Jesse Thomas and her madre, Lesa Hughes.
A Celebration of Life will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, September 26, 2020 at the Fair Grounds in St. Johns, Arizona.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements. For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign the online guest book, visit the website at www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
