Liliane Miller

Liliane Renata Miller, AKA “Chain saw Lil”, passed away peacefully in her sleep Tuesday, August 18, 2020. She was born August 15, 1947 in Freising, Germany, the daughter of Vincent Kopec and Analiese Blume Kopec.
Lil came to the United States from Germany with her family when she was 16. She met the love of her life, Don Miller in Tucson and they were married February 13, 1970. They moved to Nutrioso in 1976 where they shared a beautiful life together.
Lil was a beautiful and loving woman who shared her heart with all those she knew and met. She was an amazing mother, wife, daughter, grandmother and friend. She was very community centered and family and friends were her life. She is back with the love of her life now.
Lil is survived by her father, Vincent Kopec; daughter, Rosanna (Paul); son, Michal (Lizzie), and four grandchildren.
She is truly loved and missed. We love you mom. God bless and keep you and dad safe.
For those who have special memories and would like to leave an online condolence for Lil’s family, visit www.burnhammortuary.com
Burnham Mortuary, Eagar, handled arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.