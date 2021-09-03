Lillian Carpenter

Lillian Avery Carpenter, born June 22, 2021, passed from this life August 24, 2021.
Lillian is survived by her parents, Ryan & Haley (Weed) Carpenter; brothers, Chase & Jaxon; grandparents, Craig and Sarah Carpenter, Gerald & Vicki Gyorkos and Carol & Ron Carpenter; and many aunts, uncles and Cousins.
Funeral Services were held September 1, 2021 in Show Low, Arizona. Interment followed at the Show Low Cemetery.
If you would like to donate please visit https://gofund.me/00a60e30
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
To send condolences & view full obituary please visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com
