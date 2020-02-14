Lillian L. White

Lillian Lorraine White, 98, of Show Low, died peacefully Feb. 7, 2020, from this life to eternity. She was born Oct. 28, 1921.
Lillian was one of the greatest examples of a “Woman of God.” She had a deep and personal relationship with the Lord Jesus. She could pray and love like no other. She has personally touched thousands of lives and is known as “Grandma White” to nearly all.
Lillian was a loving wife to Rev. Samuel White for 74 years. Together they founded Calvary Apostolic Tabernacle in Bellflower, California, where they had a ministry of 42 years. Lillian White was the first “Ladies Auxiliary” president and served in Ladies Auxiliary in California and the Western District for 39 years.
Grandma White was so loved and her heart of gold will be dearly missed.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel White and son Timothy White.
She is survived by her grandson, Thomas White; great-grandchildren, Tyson, Taylor, Tess and Trey; great-great-grandchildren, Hailey, Lilyan, Daxten, Silas, Anna, Gunnar and soon-to-be, Olivia.
The White family would like to express their thanks for all the prayers and words of comfort. Your support during this difficult time is very appreciated.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at the Christ Temple, 19444 N 35th Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85308, with a visitation to be held the hour prior to the service.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled arrangements. For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign an online guest book, visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
